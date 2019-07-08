CHEAT SHEET
UNLIKELY APPEAL
Marianne Williamson Urges Supporters to Donate to Rival Campaign
Marianne Williamson is encouraging people to donate—but not to her own campaign. In an email sent out on Sunday, the 2020 Democratic hopeful asked her supporters to donate to opponent and former Sen. Mike Gravel (D-AK), who is about 10,000 donors shy of qualifying for the next set of debates, The Hill reports. In the email, Williamson said Gravel’s perspective is important in moving the debates and conversation forward, citing his opposition to the Vietnam War and his reading of the Pentagon Papers into the Congressional Record. “Democracy thrives when brave men like Mike Gravel risk their careers to do what’s just and right,” the email said. Gravel responded by sharing the impact of Williamson’s plea on Twitter.
Williamson herself has garnered some unlikely financial support as of late, after her performance in the first set of Democratic debates inspired some Republican lawmakers to encourage donations to her campaign.