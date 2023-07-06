Marianne Williamson’s Entire South Carolina Operation Quits
Marianne Williamson can’t seem to keep a hold of her staff. Her longshot presidential campaign saw the exit of six more staffers only hours after she announced her third campaign manager since launching her 2024 bid in March. The entirety of Williamson’s South Carolina operation, previously run by three people, called it quits, sources familiar with the matter told Politico. Additionally, two national field directors and a member of her New Hampshire team were fired, the sources said. One of the sources claimed Williamson “felt attacked” when staffers raised concerns about her ballot access beyond New Hampshire and South Carolina at a meeting. They said there was “an insinuation at the end of that call that some staff were not going to make it to the end of the week.” But this certainly isn’t the first time Williamson has sent her staffers running for the exits. Former aides previously told The Daily Beast at least 10 of her staffers have left the 2024 campaign, and in 2020, Williamson fired her entire staff when she was running for president amid complaints of a terrible work culture.