Marianne Williamson’s Campaign Manager Once Accused of Swiping Dems’ Cash for Concert Tickets
OH BOY
Marianne Williamson’s new 2024 presidential campaign manager has previously been accused of spending a local Democratic party group’s money on personal expenses including gas, movie downloads, and tickets to a music festival headlined by Maroon 5, according to Politico. Placer Women Democrats in 2017 alleged that Roza Calderon, who served as a volunteer treasurer for the California-based group at the time, had spent almost $1,900 from the organization’s bank account on herself, including by purchasing tickets to the BottleRock festival. She returned the money after being confronted, according to the Sacramento News & Review. Williamson’s campaign didn’t deny the past allegations to Politico, saying that the issued had “been set aside and dismissed by the Superior Court of Placer County” and dismissed questions about the matter as “an apparent political ‘hit’ piece.”