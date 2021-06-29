Maricopa County Ditches Voting Machines Tainted by Shambolic GOP ‘Audit’
GRUBBY HANDS
The Republican-led review of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona has achieved precisely nothing so far—except making some incredibly expensive voting equipment completely unusable. Officials from Maricopa County announced Monday that they’ll ditch all the voting machines and other equipment that was handed to auditors earlier this year. “The voters of Maricopa County can rest assured, the county will never use equipment that could pose a risk to free and fair elections,” the county said in a Monday statement, according to The Washington Post. “As a result, the County will not use the subpoenaed equipment in any future elections.” The county didn’t say how much the replacements will cost, but has said previously that the price could run into millions of dollars.