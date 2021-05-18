Maricopa County Election Officials Denounce ‘Grift Disguised as an Audit’
‘DON’T KNOW WHAT THEY’RE DOING’
The GOP-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors blasted the controversial recount of the county’s 2020 presidential election results, calling for the Republican-led state Senate to end the “grift disguised as an audit” on Monday night. The five-member board, which is composed of four Republicans, said the audit that has been cheered on by former President Donald Trump is a “spectacle that is harming all of us.”
“It is time to make a choice to defend the Constitution and the Republic,” the board wrote in a lengthy letter to Senate President Karen Fann. “We stand united together to defend the Constitution and the Republic in our opposition to the Big Lie. We ask everyone to join us in standing for the truth.”
Also signing the letter was Republican County Recorder Stephen Richer, who called Trump “unhinged” for falsely claiming that the county’s election database had been deleted. The board further laid into private contracting firm Cyber Ninjas, whose CEO has parroted Trump’s lies that the election was stolen. “They don’t know what they’re doing,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers said of Cyber Ninjas’ claim that files were missing. “And we wouldn’t be asked to do this on-the-job training if qualified auditors had been hired to do this work.”
“You have rented out the once good name of the Arizona State Senate to grifters and con-artists,” the letter further states, adding: “The result is that the Arizona Senate is held up to ridicule in every corner of the globe and our democracy is imperiled.”