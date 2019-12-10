Roxette Singer Marie Fredriksson Dies at the Age of 61

Read it at The Guardian
Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson has died aged 61, her management has confirmed Tuesday. The Swedish duo, with Per Gessle, are best known for their 1980s and ’90s hits “The Look,” “Listen to Your Heart,” and “Joyride.” Their biggest hit, “It Must Have Been Love,” was featured on the Pretty Woman soundtrack. Her family said in a statement to Expressen, a newspaper in Sweden: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce that one of our biggest and most beloved artists is gone.” Fredriksson was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2002 and was able to perform until 2016, when she announced her retirement due to her illness.