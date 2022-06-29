Progressive Congresswoman Under Ethics Cloud Loses Seat

House progressives were dealt a defeat on Tuesday as Rep. Sean Casten defeated Rep. Marie Newman in their member-versus-member matchup in Illinois’ 6th Congressional District’s Democratic primary.

Newman, a one-term freshman who came into office after successfully primarying former Rep. Dan Lipinski (D), one of the few anti-abortion rights Democrats left in the House at the time, was pitted against Casten thanks to redistricting.

Casten, a moderate member of the Democratic caucus, is in his second term. Newman found herself embroiled in scandal during her short tenure in Congress. Earlier this year, the House Ethics Committee launched an investigation into whether she bribed a potential primary opponent not to run against her in exchange for a cushy job in her D.C. office.

She ultimately gave that opponent, local professor Iymen Chehade, a job on her campaign, though Newman claimed the job was not tied to their original contract agreement.

Casten called for Newman to disclose more information about her deal with Chehade, but Newman declined to do so.

The district leans Democratic, meaning Casten has a likely advantage heading into the general election.