Canada Women Beat Team USA to Reclaim Olympic Title in Beijing
The American women tried to battle back but left themselves too much to do as they went down to a 3-2 defeat to Canada in the Olympic women’s hockey final in Beijing. The difference, once again, was Canadian team captain Marie-Philip Poulin—who has now scored the winning goal in three of the four Olympic finals she's contested against Team USA since 2010, although the Americans won four years ago in Pyeongchang. Poulin scored twice as Canada built up a 3-0 lead. The Americans scored two in a desperate third-period fightback but, as USA Today put it: “The pings from two shots that hit the post—one from Hannah Brandt in the first period, another off Alex Carpenter’s stick in the third—will haunt Team USA for the next four years.”