Marie Yovanovitch Calls for Investigation Into ‘Disturbing’ Possibility She Was Stalked in Ukraine
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch has called for an investigation after newly released documents suggested her movements were being tracked and monitored during an alleged smear campaign against her by allies of President Trump. She requested an investigation Tuesday through her lawyer, Lawrence Robbins. “Needless to say, the notion that American citizens and others were monitoring Ambassador Yovanovitch’s movements for unknown purposes is disturbing,” Robbins said in a statement. “We trust that the appropriate authorities will conduct an investigation to determine what happened.” The newly released evidence included communications between Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas and Connecticut congressional candidate Robert Hyde that hinted the ambassador was being watched. “They know she’s a political puppet,” Hyde wrote to Parnas in a text message from March 2019. “They will let me know when she’s on the move… They are willing to help if you/we would like a price.” During Yovanovitch’s testimony during President Trump’s impeachment inquiry, she testified about an incident where she was told of a threat to her security.