Marijuana Use Reaches All-Time High Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Survey Says

Read it at Bloomberg
A March survey of 2,800 customers found that marijuana use reached an all-time high, Bloomberg reports. The poll by Cowen & Co. found that 33 percent of respondents had tried cannabis at some point in their lives, the highest the company had ever seen, and that 12.8 percent of people used cannabis in the past month compared to the average of 12.5 percent in 2019. Sales spiked 64 percent the week of March 16, according to the survey, though the gains fell off in subsequent weeks, possibly due to the declining percentage of cannabis consumers employed full time.