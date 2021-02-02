CHEAT SHEET
Marilyn Manson Dropped by Record Label After Several Women Accuse Him of Abuse
Marilyn Manson’s record label, Loma Vista Recordings, cut ties with him Monday after several women accused him of abuse or assault, most notably among them Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood. “Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects,” the label said in a statement. In an Instagram post Monday morning, Wood wrote that Manson—real name, Brian Warner—abused her for years, including grooming her as a teenager. After Wood’s post, three more women came forward with accusations of abuse and sexual assault, according to Rolling Stone. Manson has yet to respond to several outlets’ request for comment.