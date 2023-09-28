CHEAT SHEET
Marilyn Manson Settles Rape Lawsuit With Accuser, Avoiding Imminent Trial
Marilyn Manson settled a rape lawsuit filed by a woman two years ago, avoiding a trial that was set for next week. The woman accused Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, of raping her in 2011. “I never cared about money and only ever wanted justice, but if we had gone to trial, I could have lost my right to anonymity and been victim-blamed on a large and public scale,” the woman said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “Most importantly I could have risked losing the freedom to tell my story, and that is worth more than anything in the world.” The details of the settlement have not been made public, but it is expected to cost Manson far less than proceeding to trial.