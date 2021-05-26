CHEAT SHEET
Marilyn Manson Wanted on Assault Charges in New Hampshire
Marilyn Manson is wanted on two misdemeanor assault charges in New Hampshire arising from an altercation at a concert venue two years ago, police told local station NECN. The incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion reportedly involved an unnamed videographer. Manson, legal name Brian Warner, has not yet offered comment on the charges. Police said in a statement to NECN that “no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges.” Multiple women have accused the musician of physical and sexual abuse in recent months, with actor Evan Rachel Wood saying he “brainwashed” her into years of abuse. Warner’s record label dropped him in February over the allegations.