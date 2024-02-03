Marilyn Monroe’s Oscar-Nominated Co-Star Dead at 94
Don Murray, who earned an Oscar nomination for the movie Bus Stop alongside Marilyn Monroe, has died at 94 his son Christopher confirmed to The New York Times. Murray had a long career starring in movies and TV shows including Twin Peaks, Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, Endless Love, and the soap opera Knots Landing. He married his Bus Stop co-star Hope Lange in 1956 with the pair having two children, Christopher and Patricia, but divorced in 1961. A year later he married actress Elizabeth Johnson, having another three children, Colleen, Sean and Michael. He focused on roles that dealt with socially responsible themes like race, drugs, homosexuality. “He won’t play in a drama that glamorizes evil or glorifies violence. ‘I’m no nut on that,’ he told Cut magazine in 1961. “My pictures don’t have to carry a message—but they do have to say something.’” He had a notable role in the TV show, The Outcast, which was the first Western series to have a Black actor, Otis Young, co-star in it.