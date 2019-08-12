Marimekko’s New Solid Leather Bags Showcase the Designer’s More Subdued Side

Marimekko may be best known for bold, geometric patterns but these new, handcrafted leather bags are the elevated basics you will use every single day. The sleek new bags come in a ton of styles to match any outfit.

The Uusi Matkuri Lea bag is the everyday bag you’ll take with you everywhere. The top zip closure will keep all your things secure while the interior pocket adds extra security for things like phones, wallets, and keys. Or opt for the Milli Matkuri bag, which is a smaller version of the Uusi Matkuri Lea, with an added shoulder strap and an exterior pocket. As for the small bags, there’s the Gunelia bag, an oversized bucket bag that has a magnetic closure, shoulder strap, and a contrasting interior color that adds a pop every time you open it. Then there’s the Solima bag, a circle handbag with a top handle, adjustable shoulder strap, and an interior pocket. The Salli Lea saddle bag is a classic shape with a front flap that hides a pocket underneath. The Gratha camera bag is the perfect one to take with you while traveling, with a bold logo strap. Finally, the Hialmina bag is a larger shoulder bag that has an interior pocket in a contrasting color for all your on-the-go needs. | Shop at Marimekko >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.