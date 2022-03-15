Russian Journalist Who Protested ‘NO WAR’ on TV Now Facing 15 Years in Prison
‘HOOLIGANISM’
A Russian TV news editor who burst onto the set with a “NO WAR” banner during a live broadcast faces as much as 15 years in prison under a new “fake news” law designed to stop any public criticism of the invasion of Ukraine. Marina Ovsyannikova, 44, launched her protest during Monday’s evening news on state TV after deciding she’d had enough of spreading Kremlin lies. Whisked away by police from the Channel One studio, she has not been seen since and her lawyer says her whereabouts are unknown. The well-connected online news outlet Baza reported Tuesday police had initially wanted to fine her under an administrative protocol, but an “extraordinary meeting” of top law-enforcement officials decided she should be charged under the new Article 207.3 of the Russian Criminal Code—passed by the Duma after the Ukraine invasion—that covers “public dissemination of knowingly false information about the use of the RF Armed Forces,” such as using the words “war” or “invasion” for Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine. Under that law, Ovsyannikova faces between 10 and 15 years in prison. Asked about the case during a news briefing Tuesday, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the protest as an act of “hooliganism,” adding: “The live broadcast of any TV channel is a special dimension, where there is a special responsibility, especially for those who work there.”