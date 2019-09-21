CHEAT SHEET
ROGUE
Marine Abandoned Base to Target ‘Child Traffickers’ at the Border: Report
A U.S. Marine abandoned his base and took several weapons with him to “get rid of child traffickers at the border,” according to an FBI report obtained by The Young Turks. Job Wallace, a Marine Corps Lance Corporal, did not return to base at Camp Pendleton in California after his authorized leave ended on Sept. 17. A day later, an automatic rifle, an M14 rifle, a semi-automatic shotgun, and a pistol, all belonging to Wallace, were reported missing, according to the report. “Wallace… may pose a threat of violence towards law enforcement or civilians,” the report said. Wallace reportedly claimed that he began to hear voices and indicated that he wanted to get rid of sex traffickers at the border shortly before he vanished, according to the report. Wallace’s location is still unknown, but a vehicle with his license plate number was photographed at the Fort Hancock Border Patrol checkpoint in Texas on Sept. 17, the report said.