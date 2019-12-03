CHEAT SHEET
Marine Arrested for Allegedly Smuggling Migrants Into U.S.
A Marine was arrested by immigration officials on Tuesday morning for allegedly bringing undocumented migrants to the U.S. through California’s San Ysidro Port of Entry, according to a statement obtained by Newsweek. The marine, a junior enlisted member of the 1st Marine Division based in Camp Pendleton, Calif., was taken into custody by Customs and Border Protection officials at 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 2. The statement said the Marine had not served in the Southwest Border Support Mission, and is currently in civilian custody. Both CPB and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are investigating the issue, though it has not been determined which agency will have authority in the case.