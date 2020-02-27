Marine Commandant Calls for Removal of Confederate Symbols From Marine Installations

Read it at Task and Purpose
The Commandant of the Marine Corps has ordered the removal of all “Confederate-related paraphernalia” from Marine installations, Task and Purpose reports. Commandant Gen. David Berger's spokesperson confirmed that Berger had sent the directive to senior staff after a photo of the document was published on Twitter Wednesday. It's unclear when the Confederate symbols will have to be removed by. “Last week, the Commandant of the Marine Corps directed specific tasks be reviewed or addressed by Headquarters Marine Corps staff,” spokesman Maj. Eric Flanagan said, adding that many were publicized on Friday and others that weren't were “mostly administrative matters.”