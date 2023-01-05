Marine Corps Boots Recruit Over Neo-Nazi, Anti-Semitic Past
YOU’RE OUT
A Marine Corps recruit accused of extremist behavior has been kicked out of the service before making it to basic training. On Wednesday, Christopher Semok admitted that he previously belonged to extremist organizations before enlisting with the Marines in September. Semok’s previous activities were under investigation after an Atlanta-area, anti-fascist group posted photos of him associating with neo-Nazis online in early 2022. “During the inquiry, Mr. Semok admitted that he had been affiliated with neo-Nazi and anti-Semite groups, active on social media and at activist demonstrations,” the Marine Corps Recruit Station in Tampa said in a statement Wednesday. “The Marine Corps takes allegations of racism, fascism and other forms of discrimination seriously and, in the case of Mr. Semok…Tampa found it was in the best interest of national security to not let Mr. Semok remain.” The recruit station said Semok didn’t previously disclose that he had been part of extremist organizations because he allegedly ended his membership with them prior to joining the Marines.