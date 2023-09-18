Marine Corps Grounds Jets for Two Days After Losing F-35 in ‘Mishap’
SHUT IT DOWN
The U.S. Marine Corps has announced a two-day stand-down for all its fighter jets Monday as an investigation continues into its missing F-35. A spokesperson for the military service branch told ABC News that all aircraft both in and outside of the United States would be prohibited from flying until safety measures were established again. Marine Corps commandant Eric Smith said that it was the “right and prudent” thing to do given the recent “mishap”—and a similar incident in Australia. The decision came following the vanishing of a $100 million fighter jet after its pilot ejected from the unit over South Carolina on Sunday. The aircraft was in autopilot during the ejection, according to Jeremy Huggins, a spokesperson at Joint Base Charleston. Huggins said that it could have been flying for some time afterward but was positive that it wasn’t in the air past noon Monday. A nearby South Carolina military base requested help from the public to find the stealth combat plane.