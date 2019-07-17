CHEAT SHEET
NOT AN ENDORSEMENT
Marine Corps Orders Duncan Hunter Not to Use Logo in Campaign Materials
The Marine Corps has filed a cease-and-desist letter to Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) after he used the official Corps logo in Islamophobic campaign mailers. The letter, which was obtained by NBC News, demands Hunter’s campaign “immediately remove the Emblem and the Phrase from its mailers, and, without limitation, from all other campaign materials including websites and other instances where the Emblem or the Phrase are being used.” Hunter, who served in the Marine Corps, sent out mailers targeting his Democratic opponent Ammar Campa-Najjar, as well as current Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). The mailers’ text includes the statement: “These three radical Democrats want you to forget their anti-semitism or family-terrorist ties!” A spokesperson for Hunter’s campaign told NBC they are aware of the concerns and are complying with the order. The letter notes Hunter can still list his status as a Marine Corps veteran and use a designated logo for veterans to indicate his service.