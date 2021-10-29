Marine Corps Reservist Caught on Camera Climbing Through Capitol Window Arrested in Riot, Feds Say
GOOGLE KNOWS ALL
A 26-year-old corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve was arrested by federal agents on Friday and charged with four misdemeanor counts for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Jia Liu, who lives in Queens, New York, became a Marine in 2014 and is a cyber network operator assigned to a communications battalion in Brooklyn. Liu was twice caught on security cameras entering the Capitol by climbing through an open window, according to a criminal complaint filed in Washington, D.C., federal court. He was also spotted on police body cam video during the Capitol siege—his identity was allegedly confirmed by a Marine Corps officer familiar with him—and Liu’s mobile device was located inside the building while the rampage was happening, according to Google data cited by the feds.
Further bolstering the government’s case, Liu’s stepfather’s Jeep Wrangler was clocked by NYPD license plate readers leaving New York City and heading in the direction of D.C. early on the morning of Jan. 6, then returned after midnight on Jan. 7, the filing states, adding that Liu’s credit card was used “in and around Washington D.C.” during the same period.