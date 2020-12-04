Marine Drug Use Is So Bad 4,000 Have Been Tested for LSD Since Summer
BAD TRIP
The 2nd Marine Division’s drug problem has become so bad that commanders have recently implemented a new testing program, administering 4,000 random LSD tests to Marines since the start of summer. “We have a drug problem in the 2d Marine Division,” said Maj. Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commanding general of the division, which comprises about 20,000 Marines stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. “We are changing the way in which we test for illegal substances.”
Random drug tests are normal in the military, but LSD tests are typically only administered when authorities specifically ask for them. “Zero tolerance is the Marine Corps’ stance, and Marines need to understand that there is no drug that they can take without the means for government detection,” Lt. Col. Christian Ruwe said in a press release. LSD use among military members has been well documented. In September, a government chemist in Hawaii was charged for allegedly cooking up the psychoactive drug for active-duty members.