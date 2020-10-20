Marine General Removed From Command After He Was Accused of Using Racial Slur During Training
NOT OKAY
The U.S. Marine Corps has removed a general from command following an investigation over his usage of a racial slur during training practice. Major General Stephen Neary, a two-star general in charge of U.S. Marines in Europe and Africa, allegedly used the n-word during training, according to several Marines who came forward to the military newspaper Stars and Stripes. While Marines under Neary’s command did exercises to loud music at a training event in August, Neary, who is white, reportedly asked how they would feel if he said the slur. The Marines speaking out, identified as Black, Latino and white, were disturbed by the incident. Following an investigation, the commandmant of the Marine Corps said Tuesday that the general was relieved of command, though they stopped short of providing a specific reason. “Neary was relieved due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to serve in command,” the Marines said.