Pardoned Marine Who Killed Trans Woman Deported From Philippines
Read it at Reuters
The Philippines have deported a U.S. Marine who was convicted of murdering a transgender woman and then pardoned by President Rodrigo Duterte for supposedly good behavior behind bars. Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton was whisked to the airport under secrecy for a flight back to the U.S. and forbidden from ever returning. Pemberton was convicted of killing Jennifer Laude in a hotel room after discovering she was transgender; she was strangled, and her head was rammed into a toilet. His release sparked widespread condemnation by LGBTQ activists and reignited accusations that American service members get special treatment in the Philippines.