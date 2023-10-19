CHEAT SHEET
A U.S. Marine was taken into custody after another Marine was killed in a homicide at Camp Lejeune on Wednesday night, the base said. The Marine was detained at around 10:15 p.m. after an incident in a barracks room at the North Carolina military installation, the statement added. Although the base described the death as a homicide, no further details about the victim’s death were given, and the identities of the Marines involved were not released. The roughly 240-square-mile base houses the II Marine Expeditionary Force and is used to conduct training in amphibious assaults and urban warfare. Two years ago, a Marine was shot and wounded in the base’s barracks in an incident that was later determined to be an accident.