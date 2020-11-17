Marine Charged With Murdering College Sophomore
MILITARY JUSTICE
More than a year after an Emerson College sophomore was fatally beaten during a street fight in Boston, a Marine reservist has been charged with murder, manslaughter, and assault. A civilian grand jury declined to indict in the case, but Lance Cpl. Samuel London now faces a court-martial in the death of 19-year-old Daniel Hollis following an investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Hollis’ family said the charges were a relief, according to MassLive. “We miss him every minute of every day. We know his loss is felt far beyond our immediate family and while nothing will bring him back, there is no longer the frustration and despair that the accused would not be called to account for their actions,” they said in a statement. “It may be later than we had hoped, but the justice system is at work.”