Marine Says Her Explicit Pictures, Videos on Paid Site Were Distributed to Entire Military Base
A Marine reservist and single mom says her sexual photos and videos were taken off a website and distributed to other Marines, the Marine Corps Times reports. Sgt. Madison Willis, who is part of the Marine Corps Reserve, said she started selling pictures and videos of herself on OnlyFans.com to earn extra money to take care of her son. “I’m a single mom and full-time student so I was doing what I could to pay the bills,” Willis told the newspaper. A friend from Willis’ old unit reportedly told her that her content had been passed around within Camp Wilson, a military base in California. The friend said the content had been “air dropped” to the “entire” camp. According to Willis, one of her videos revealed her face and other images showed her tattoos. “I knew the risk of doing something like this but never expected it to be air dropped to an entire exercise,” she said.
Willis said she tried to delete content from her OnlyFans.com account, but could not do so unless she gave active subscribers to her page a full refund. Representatives from the Marine Corps did not say whether Willis’ page violated any orders or policies, but said those who distributed Willis’ content without paying for it could be violating a Marine Corps order against the wrongful distribution or broadcasting of intimate images. They said the incident may spark an investigation.