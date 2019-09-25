CHEAT SHEET
Marine Unit Ordered to Move Gala From Mar-a-Lago: Report
The Marine Corps unit that was planning to host their annual gala at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort has been ordered to look for a new location, a 4th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company officer told the Miami Herald. The Marines handed down an order to “find a new venue,” according to the Marine, after public outcry over hosting the ball at the president’s club, which could be seen as taking a political stance and subsidizing the commander in chief. The event was originally scheduled to take place at the club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 16, but the Miami Herald reports that the unit is having trouble finding a new location. “We’ve looked at The Breakers [resort] in Palm Beach, other hotels, everything is locked out, everything is booked in advance,” the officer told the Herald. “This was going to be the grand poo-bah of balls. Everyone was going to come out proudly and say we had our ball at Mar-a-Lago. It would have been a huge morale boost. The Marine Corps ball is better than Christmas for us. It’s Christmas, New Year’s and our birthday all rolled into one.”