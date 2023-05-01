Marine Veteran Killed Fighting Russian Invaders in Ukraine
TRAGEDY
A U.S. Marine veteran, Cooper “Harris” Andrews, has been killed in Ukraine, a family member told The Daily Beast by phone Monday. When reached for comment on Andrews, the State Department confirmed his death. “We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Ukraine. We are in touch with the family and providing all possible consular assistance,” a spokesperson told The Daily Beast. “Out of respect for the family’s privacy during this difficult time, we have nothing further to add.” Andrews traveled to the war-torn country to fight with the Foreign Legion in Ukraine, CNN reported. He was reportedly killed near Bakhmut, where battles between Russian and Ukrainian forces have been stalled for months. This makes Andrews one of about a dozen Americans known to have died fighting in Ukraine since Russia invaded last year, according to Task & Purpose. Two other Americans, Marine veteran Grady Kurpasi and Edward Walter Wilton, recently died, as The Daily Beast reported last month.