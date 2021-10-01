Marines Deny Troop Trump Brought on Stage Was One Who Lifted Baby in Viral Kabul Airport Clip
DOESN’T CHECK OUT
Donald Trump invited a Marine on stage at his rally in Georgia on Saturday, and the ex-president heavily implied that the man was the one in the hugely viral video who lifted a baby over a wall at Kabul airport. Introducing Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark to the crowd, the former president said: “We’re also honored to be joined by one of the Marines who bravely served in Kabul during the withdrawal... and helped evacuate children over... the airport wall. You saw him. He did a great job.” Then, Clark claimed he was “the guy that pulled the baby over the wall,” saying it was “one of the greatest things I’ve ever done in my entire life.” However, in a statement given to CNN, a spokesman for the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit said Clark was not in the famous footage. “Regarding the viral photo that began circulating around August 20, 2021, the Marine identified in that particular image was not LCpl Clark,” said Kelton Cochran, adding that Clark is under investigation for his appearance at the rally.