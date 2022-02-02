Marines’ Midair Hijinks Strand 100 Guests on Cable Car at San Diego Zoo
THE FEW, THE PROUD
A quartet of active-duty Marines were arrested over the weekend after their alleged antics at the San Diego Zoo shut down the Skyfari Aerial Tram for some two hours, stranding more than 100 people midair, according to local reports. The incident began around 2 p.m. on Jan. 29, when the four Marines began “rocking back and forth” while seated in their gondola. This prompted the system to go into automatic shutdown, a zoo spokesperson told KSWB Fox 5. Rescue crews were able to evacuate all of the passengers by 4:30 p.m., authorities said. Vandalism charges were lodged against the Marines, who were identified by Task & Purpose as Lance Cpl. Marquette Alexander Williams, Lance Cpl. Brayden Stone Posey, Cpl. Brandon Gregory Cook, and Sgt. Jacob Dean Bauer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 225. All are between 20 and 24 years old, according to the outlet.