Disgraced Celebrity Chef Mario Batali Opts for Last-Minute Non-Jury Trial

A Boston judge will now decide whether Batali will be convicted of a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault and battery in connection with a 2017 incident.

Pilar Melendez

Senior National Reporter

Disgraced celebrity chef Mario Batali surprised a Boston courtroom on Monday when he asked a judge to waive his right to a jury for his sexual-misconduct trial.

The former Food Network star confirmed his decision for Boston Municipal Court Judge James Stanton to decide his fate just before jury selection was set to begin. The 61-year-old has pleaded not guilty to several misdemeanor charges, including indecent assault and battery, after allegedly groping and kissing a woman at his Boston restaurant in 2017.

