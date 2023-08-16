The search warrant that led to a raid of a local Kansas newspaper’s office has been withdrawn amid national backlash, authorities said Wednesday.

The Marion County attorney confirmed that after reviewing the warrant executed at several locations on Friday, including the offices of the Marion County Record, “insufficient evidence exists to establish a legally sufficient nexus between the alleged crime and the places searched and the items seized.”

County Attorney Joel Ensey added that he asked local law enforcement, the same ones who executed the search warrants just days prior, to return the seized material to its owners. The three raids occurred at the newspaper office, the home of publisher Eric Meyer and his mother, and the home of Vice Mayor Ruth Herbel.

“This is significant progress,” Bernie Rhodes, the lawyer representing the Marion County Record, told The Daily Beast. He added that his client has been informed that the county attorney is releasing the property and that a “forensic expert is en route now to retrieve the materials.”

“Eric is very pleased by the update, however, he is still somewhat cautious,” Rhodes said, adding that the newspaper staff “worked throughout the night to get the paper out this morning” with limited supplies after the loss of their materials and equipment from the raid.

Friday’s raid sparked outrage and questions about whether the outlet’s First Amendment rights were violated, spurring the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to take over the case on Monday.

Meyer previously told The Daily Beast that the operation traumatized his 98-year-old mother, who died on Saturday afternoon after collapsing at her home.

The KBI also released a statement on Wednesday, saying that while its investigation remains open, the agency has also determined that the investigation “will proceed independently, and without review or examination of any of the evidence seized on Friday.” Court documents obtained by KSHB on Monday show that at least five computer towers, two cel phones, and an external hard drive were taken in the raids.

“I appreciate the involvement of the KBI, which was able to step back and provide an independent look at what happened,” Rhodes said. “Nothing, however, will satisfy the damage this incident has done to the newspaper, and this step does not bring Joan Meyer back.”

On Monday, The Daily Beast obtained security footage of the raid at the Record, which showed officers laughing and making jokes as they removed computer towers and took photos of private passwords.

The security footage also confirmed that Marion County Police Chief Gideon Cody was on the scene. Cody did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday but previously told The Daily Beast that he believes “when the rest of the story is available to the public, the judicial system that is being questioned will be vindicated.”

Meyer previously told The Daily Beast that the raids came after a confidential source leaked sensitive documents to the newspaper about local restaurateur Kari Newell. He said that while the paper did not publish a story about Newell, he did alert local police about the information.

Newell told CNN that the Record unlawfully used her credentials to gain information about her that was only available to authorities. But she admitted she was still “flabbergasted” to learn of Friday’s raid and said she had no idea it was happening.

“All the raids appeared to be simultaneous,” Meyer said Saturday about the raids. “They showed up like the Gestapo.”