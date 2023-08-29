Marion County Record to Receive Data Taken From Kansas Cops’ Raid
RIGHTFUL OWNER
The newspaper controversially raided by Kansas cops earlier this month is set to receive the data that sheriffs downloaded from the raid. The Marion County Record’s lawyer is slated to get the seized info on Wednesday, according to court documents, while the Marion County Sheriff’s Office will be ordered to “destroy the Samsung solid state drive” containing the data and photographs. “The Marion County Sheriff is further directed to securely delete any additional backups of the data such that the State no longer has any of said data in its possession,” a Tuesday court document said. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is the center of national controversy after it raided the Record’s offices and home of the paper’s owner—a 98-year-old woman who died the day after the intrusive and hours-long raid.