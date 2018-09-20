Suge Knight Pleads No Contest in 2015 Hit-and-Run Death

Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter Thursday in the 2015 hit-and-run that killed a man outside of a Compton, California, restaurant, the Los Angeles Times reports. Knight, 53, struck a plea deal with prosecutors earlier Thursday, which requires him to serve 28 years in state prison. He was accused of running over Terry Carter and Cle “Bone” Sloan with his Ford F-150 pickup in the driveway of Tam’s Burgers in January 2015. Carter, who knew Knight through the music industry, was killed, while Sloan survived with severe injuries. The deadly incident happened soon after Sloan and Knight got into an argument while filming a commercial for the movie Straight Outta Compton, police have said. Knight’s legal team previously argued that there were “men with guns at the scene” and the rap mogul was acting in self-defense. Prosecutors claimed that there was no evidence to support that assertion. Crystal, the youngest daughter of Terry Carter, told the newspaper that it was a relief to see the “complete circus” of the court proceedings come to an end. “But it will never be a win to the family,” she said. “Can’t bring my dad back.”