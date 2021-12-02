Mariska Hargitay Politely Asks Man to Stop Singing Over ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Taping
CHUNG, CHUNG!
Number one on the call sheet, number one in our hearts: In a viral video making the rounds this week, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay approaches a man to ask that he stop singing over a shoot in Washington Square Park. “Your singing was beautiful,” Hargitay says, “but we’re just trying to get the shot. Is it okay if you don’t sing when we say ‘action’?”
The Twitter user who originally posted the video described the interloper intentionally disrupting the shoot, Variety reports. Multiple crew members had allegedly asked him to stop, to no avail, before Hargitay stepped in. Maybe it’s her polite but self-assured manner, or maybe it’s just the decades of goodwill Hargitay has built up playing Olivia Benson. But there’s just something oddly soothing about this video. SVU show-runner Warren Leight said it best: “We all <3 Mariska.”