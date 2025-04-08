Cheat Sheet
Mariska Hargitay to Direct HBO Documentary on Bombshell Mother

TELLING HER STORY
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.08.25 2:06PM EDT 
Published 04.08.25 2:01PM EDT 
Actor Mickey Hargitay is obviously enjoying his reunion with his former wife, actress Jayne Mansfield, and their children July 19th, backstage at the Westbury, L. I. Music Fair, where Miss Mansfield opened in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.
Actor Mickey Hargitay is obviously enjoying his reunion with his former wife, actress Jayne Mansfield, and their children July 19th, backstage at the Westbury, L. I. Music Fair, where Miss Mansfield opened in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Mariska Hargitay will direct the story of her late mother, actress Jayne Mansfield, in the HBO Original documentary My Mom Jayne. This is the Law & Order: SVU star’s feature film directorial debut, and also the first time she’s discussed her mother’s legacy. In a statement, Hargitay said that “this movie is a labor of love and longing.” She added: “It’s a search for the mother I never knew, an integration of a part of myself I’d never owned, and a reclaiming of my mother’s story and my own truth.” Mansfield was a Golden Globe winner and Hollywood bombshell in the ‘50s and ‘60s. She died in a car accident aged 34, with Hargitay and her two brothers in the backseat. Hargitay was only three at the time. In this film, she is now seeking “to know, understand, and embrace her mother for the first time,” according to a statement by Warner Bros. Discovery. “I’ve always believed there is strength in vulnerability, and the process of making this film has confirmed that belief like never before,” Hargitay said. The documentary will present a collection of “never-before-seen” photos and home movies as Hargitay “grapples with her mother’s public and private legacy and discovers the layers and depth of who Jayne was, not only to her audience but to those who were closest to her,” said Warner Bros. Discovery. The actress previously produced the Emmy-winning documentary I Am Evidence on HBO and is currently producing an HBO Original doc with Trish Adlesic. Adlesic will also be a producer for My Mom Jayne. The documentary will available to stream on Max in June.

Read it at Deadline

2
MLB Star Feared Dead After Nightclub’s Roof Collapses
TRAGIC
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.08.25 2:50PM EDT 
LAKELAND, FL - FEBRUARY 19: Octavio Dotel of the Detroit Tigers poses for a portrait on February 19, 2013 in Lakeland, Florida.
LAKELAND, FL - FEBRUARY 19: Octavio Dotel of the Detroit Tigers poses for a portrait on February 19, 2013 in Lakeland, Florida. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Former major league pitcher Octavio Dotel, 51, has reportedly died after the roof of a nightclub collapsed in the Dominican Republic, Newsweek reported. His death was reported by local media outlet Diario Libre, which said Dotel died while being transferred to the Central Hospital of the Armed Forces. Initial reports suggested that the former baseball player who was found buried in the rubble had survived the roof caving in. The death toll from the tragic incident is now at twenty-seven. Dotel pitched for 13 different teams over the span of his 15-year major league career, including: the New York Mets, Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals, and Detroit Tigers. He retired in 2013 after he won a World Series ring with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011. Former MLB players Esteban Germán and Henry Blanco were also present while singer Rubby Pérez was performing early Tuesday, but had left the club before the roof collapsed, La Nacion reported.

Read it at Newsweek

3
China Condemns JD Vance’s ‘Peasant’ Remarks
‘LACK OF KNOWLEDGE’
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.08.25 1:44PM EDT 
GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 14: Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks with media at the airport before he departs on September 14, 2024 in Greenville, North Carolina.
GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 14: Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks with media at the airport before he departs on September 14, 2024 in Greenville, North Carolina. Allison Joyce/Getty Images

China clapped back at JD Vance on Tuesday, deeming the vice president ignorant after he purported that the U.S. was borrowing money from “Chinese peasants,” Politico reported. Beijing “has made its position perfectly clear on its trade relations with the U.S.,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said during a press conference. “To hear words that lack knowledge and respect like those uttered by this vice president is both surprising and kind of lamentable.” During an interview on Fox News last Thursday, Vance defended President Donald Trump’s controversial tariff measures by tearing down Chinese people. “Fundamentally, it’s based on two principles, incurring a huge amount of debt to buy things other countries make for us… We borrow money from Chinese peasants to buy the things that Chinese peasants manufacture,” he added. China and the U.S. are currently caught up in a tit-for-tat tariff war in which Trump has slapped a 34 percent duty on Chinese imports, which in turn prompted Beijing to respond with a reciprocal tariff.

Read it at Politico

4
Mickey Rourke Slammed for Creepy Behavior on Reality Show
'CAREFUL, MICKEY!'
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 04.08.25 1:56PM EDT 
Actor Mickey Rourke attends the TEATRO Even Summer White Affair at Skybar on June 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Actor Mickey Rourke has been slammed for his inappropriate behavior toward a female host of the British reality show Celebrity Big Brother. The former professional boxer, 72, was being interviewed before entering the house on the show’s opening night Monday when he twirled AJ Odudu around. “Stop looking at me!” she said as the Oscar-nominated Hollywood star stared at her backside. He appeared to be overly handsy with Odudu, 37, and when he was prompted to enter the house, he said, “I wanna stay with you.” Odudu’s co-host Will Best was heard saying, “Careful, Mickey.” Celebrity Big Brother is now facing calls to boot The Wrestler actor from the production. “The controlling twirling and torso-bumping of our AJ and the long glances of admiration... might not have sat well with a modern audience,” body language expert Judi James told Paddy Power Games. Addressing the matter on a post-show recap, Odudu appeared to play down the matter. When the host of the after show said Rourke’s “tongue was hanging out,” she responded: “It literally was. I was like, “You can’t afford these feathers, Mickey, no!‘”

Read it at The Independent

5
Teens Found Dead in JetBlue Landing Gear Are Finally Named
MYSTERY DEATHS
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.08.25 1:05PM EDT 
WASHINGTON, D.C. - APRIL 24, 2018: A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320 jet is serviced at a gate at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - APRIL 24, 2018: A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320 jet is serviced at a gate at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. Robert Alexander/Getty Images

The two teenagers whose bodies were discovered in a JetBlue airliner’s landing gear have been identified by Florida investigators, NBC News reported. The pair were found after a New York City-to-Fort Lauderdale flight back in January. According to a statement by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, detectives needed to use “extensive DNA testing” to ID Jeik Aniluz Lusi, 18, and Elvis Borques Castillo, 16. The bodies of both the teens, originally from the Dominican Republic, were discovered late on Jan. 6 after JetBlue Flight 1801 landed in South Florida. The flight took off from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport that evening at 7:49 p.m. and landed at 11:10 p.m. The aircraft, however, also made a stop in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, on Jan. 5. It is not yet known how the teenagers got into the landing gear or how they died.

Read it at NBC News

6
Rocker Spills on ‘Awful’ Date With Melissa Joan Hart in Memoir
BLINK TWICE FOR HELP
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.08.25 11:20AM EDT 
Melissa Joan Hart from Sabrina the Teenage Witch.
Melissa Joan Hart from Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Con

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus revealed in his memoir that he went on an “awful” date with actress Melissa Joan Hart hours before meeting his future wife. “She was very nice, but we weren’t connecting,” the singer wrote, adding how “everything in her life revolved around acting and it was hard to relate to her about anything else.” In his memoir, Fahrenheit-182, Hoppus writes about meeting the Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress at the Teen Choice Awards, where her publicist gave him her number. The two then went on an underwhelming sushi date where sparks failed to fly. The singer said that “it was tough” to find any connection with Hart, who would only talk about acting. “I’m sure from her perspective, all I could talk about was music,” he wrote. “We just weren’t a good match.” When he went home after the date, he found a message from his now-wife Skye Everly, an MTV booker he had a crush on. He called her back and they “talked for so long that the sun came up and we realized we’d talked all night,” he wrote. Everly and Hoppus got married in 2000 and two years later had a son, Jack Hoppus. The couple celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary in December. Hart went on to marry musician Mark Wilkerson in 2003, and the two have three sons together.

Read it at People

7
Salesman Trump Boasts ‘One-Stop Shopping’ for Tariff Bargains
DEAL OR NO DEAL
David Gardner 

Chief National Correspondent

Published 04.08.25 12:55PM EDT 
Trump wants a "one stop shopping" deal with other countries.
Trump wants a "one stop shopping" deal with other countries. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Donald Trump has a new name for his tariffs plan–“one stop shopping.” The president used the phrase in a post on his Truth Social account on Tuesday, claiming that a “top team” from South Korea was on its way to Washington to negotiate about the 25 percent levy he was planning to charge the country. Trump claimed that he wasn’t just going to talk about the tariffs but would include other deals in the negotiations. He said he had spoken to the country’s acting president and discussed issues like shipbuilding, payments for military protection, and an Alaska pipeline. “We are likewise dealing with many other countries, all of whom want to make a deal with the United States,” he wrote, adding: “Like with South Korea, we are bringing up other subjects that are not covered by Trade and Tariffs, and getting them negotiated also. ‘ONE STOP SHOPPING’ is a beautiful and efficient process!!!” Apparently, the shopping deal isn’t available to China just yet. “We are waiting for their call,” said Trump.

Read it at Truth Social

8
‘Finding Your Roots’ Frontman Discovers His Own Secret Ancestor
ROOT OF THE MATTER
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Updated 04.08.25 2:00PM EDT 
Published 04.08.25 11:57AM EDT 
Henry Louise Gates Jr in January 2025
Henry Louise Gates Jr in January 2025 Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

Henry Louis Gates Jr. is finally having his turn in the hot seat on Finding Your Roots, and is set to unearth his own family secret, on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported. Gates, who has presented 11 seasons of the PBS show, will reveal previously unknown details about his great-great grandmother Jane Gates. Piecing together the puzzle has taken researchers four years and includes family links to Ireland and reveals the man who is Gates’ great-great grandfather. The tale also involves the revelation that the story Jane Gates told her family about her life was not entirely true. Documents included in the episode encompass an 1888 obituary for Jane Gates and an 1839 ad for her sale which, despite having seen thousands of similar papers, Gates says “hits differently”. It comes ten years after the show was mired in scandal in 2015 when it was revealed actor Ben Affleck had a slave-owning ancestor scrubbed from his episode of Finding Your Roots. “I was moved to tears,” Gates told The Associated Press about his family secret. “I used to pass her grave at the Gates’ plot in Rose Hill Cemetery and I would say, ‘Grandma, I’m going to out you. I’m going to tell the world your secret.‘”

Read it at Associated Press

9
Trump Admin Reverses Harriet Tubman Website Change After Furious Backlash
DISTORTING HISTORY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 04.08.25 9:55AM EDT 
Harriet Tubman
HB Lindsey/Underwood Archives/Getty Images

The National Park Service (NPS) has restored an image and quote of Harriet Tubman to its Underground Railroad webpage after facing harsh criticism for reducing her prominence during a government purge of “DEI” narratives. Until mid-February, the NPS page featured a large photo of Tubman—the Underground Railroad’s most famous conductor—alongside a quote in which she described her experiences co-ordinating the secret network for slaves seeking freedom. However, following an executive order from President Donald Trump to scrub the Smithsonian archive of “divisive narratives” her image was removed from the webpage and replaced with small stamps of five abolitionists which highlighted “Black/White co-operation” within the anti-slavery movement. Tubman’s quote was also removed, and the heavily revised text also downplayed slavery, delaying its mention until the third paragraph and omitting any mention of the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850. The Washington Post first reported the alterations on Sunday, sparking backlash from historians who called the edits “offensive and absurd,” CNN reports. An NPS spokesperson initially defended the changes but later confirmed the page was “immediately restored” after leadership intervened. Tubman, born into slavery, escaped and later helped free dozens through the Underground Railroad. The NPS has been required by federal law to produce educational materials about the Railroad since 1998, and historians argue that the extensive changes made to the materials risks distorting a pivotal moment in history.

Read it at The Washington Post

10
Trump Unveils Replacement After Tearing Down Historic White House Tree
NEW GROWTH
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Published 04.08.25 11:17AM EDT 
Workers remove a magnolia tree believed to have been planted by former US President Andrew Jackson nearly 200 years ago at the White House.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump has named a replacement for a magnolia tree that is said to have been planted by President Andrew Jackson at the White House nearly 200 years ago. Last month the White House announced that the historic “Jackson Magnolia” tree outside the Oval Office was in a “terrible condition” and would be felled over safety concerns. The decision followed a consultation with Executive Residence Staff and the National Park Service, after which Trump labeled the tree “a very dangerous safety hazard, at the White House Entrance, no less,” and said it “must now be removed.” A new sapling, which is a direct descendant of the original tree, will be planted in its place on Tuesday. The seed from the original southern magnolia, Trump said, came from Jackson’s home, The Hermitage, in Tennessee. According to the National Park Service, “the seeds were planted to honor the memory of Jackson’s late wife, Rachel, who had died suddenly just months prior to him assuming office.” A White House spokesperson said: “Remnants of the old tree will be preserved by the Office of the Curator and honored by the White House, and this new tree will continue the heritage of the ‘Jackson Magnolia’ for generations to come.”

