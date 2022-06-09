‘Caravan of Death’: Mariupol Workers Pull Up to 100 Bodies From Rubble of Destroyed Buildings
HORRORS OF WAR
After weeks of brutal bombardment by Putin’s war machine, workers are now finding between 50 and 100 dead bodies in each of Mariupol’s smashed buildings, one Ukrainian official claimed. Petro Andryushchenko, a mayoral aide in the city in the Russian-controlled city in southern Ukraine, told Telegram followers that the corpses were being ferried from the rubble to landfill sites and morgues in an “endless caravan of death.” It’s thought that at least 21,000 civilians were killed during the siege of the port city, which fell into Russian control in May. The port city was the scene of intense fighting, with Sievierodonestk now seeing some of the most bloody ongoing fighting as part of the Kremlin’s campaign to take control of the Donbas in the east of the country.