Hundreds Dead After Russian Bombs Hammer Ukrainian City of Mariupol, Official Says
‘NO WAY OUT’
Hundreds of people may have been killed after hours of shelling in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, according to officials. The deputy mayor, Sergiy Orlov, told BBC News that one of Mariupol’s districts had been “nearly totally destroyed” by relentless bombing. “We cannot count the number of victims there, but we believe at least hundreds of people are dead. We cannot go in to retrieve the bodies,” he said. “The Russian army is working through all their weapons here—artillery, multiple rocket launch systems, airplanes, tactical rockets. They are trying to destroy the city.” Earlier Wednesday, it was reported that Russian forces had completely surrounded Mariupol and cut off its power. One Ukrainian solider in Mariupol told The Telegraph: “If anything happens, don’t let us be forgotten. We are surrounded in Mariupol and no way out.”