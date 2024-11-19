Marius Borg Høiby Scandal: Son of Norwegian Princess Mette-Marit Arrested on Suspicion of Rape

The son of the Norway’s crown princess Mette-Marit was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman who was “unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act,” according to a preliminary charge.

Oslo police did not say when the incident involving Marius Borg Høiby, 27, occurred.

A lawyer for the alleged victim told the newspaper Aftenposten that it happened earlier this year. Hege Salomon added that it was police who pursued the case and not her client, who she said is “having a hard time.”

Borg Høiby, meanwhile, faces a preliminary charge that allows police to detain suspects during an investigation. Formal charges can follow.

Born of a relationship before Mette-Marit wedded Crown Prince Haakon in 2001, he lives with the royal couple and their children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus.

While his stepfather is the heir apparent to the Norwegian throne, he does not have a royal title or any official duties.

Police said in addition to arresting Borg Høiby on Monday evening they searched and seized his residence at Skaugum, Haakon’s official royal estate 12 miles outside of Oslo.

Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra (front C) poses for a family photo with (front L and R) Norway's King Harald V and Norway's Queen Sonja and (back LtoR) Marit Tjessem, Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Norway's Crown Prince Haakon, Norway's Prince Sverre Magnus and Marius Borg Hoiby on the occasion of a gala dinner for her 18th birthday in Oslo on June 17, 2022. Lise Åserud/NTB

Borg Høiby denied the charges and his lawyer told Aftenposten that he is cooperating with police. The royal palace declined to comment to multiple Norwegian outlets.

Fielding inquiries on the princess' son has become an unpleasant routine for the palace. He has been accused of physical violence towards three other women and of making threats against a man—messaging him on Instagram that he was a “f---ings død mann” or “f—king dead man.”

Borg Høiby copped to the threat and made a shock admission that he attacked one of his alleged victims while high on cocaine.

He has also been charged with violating several restraining orders.

The last time Borg Høiby was detained followed an incident at an Oslo woman’s apartment in August, where he was accused of causing bodily harm.

Norwegian media reported that police discovered a knife plunged in one of the walls in the woman’s bedroom.

When they came to arrest him on Monday, police said they found him in a car with the alleged victim from the August incident.

The alleged victim is his latest case is in her 20s, had no previous relationship with Borg Høiby, and has no relation to his other alleged victims, her lawyer said.