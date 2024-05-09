‘Eunuch-Maker’ Who Streamed Illegal Ops on Pay-Per-View Is Jailed

Warning: This story contains graphic content

A man calling himself a “eunuch-maker” who mutilated customers and made cash selling extremely graphic videos of the procedures online was sentenced by a British court to a minimum of 22 years in prison on Thursday.

Marius Gustavson, a 46-year-old Norwegian, pleaded guilty to a range of charges including conspiring to commit grievous bodily harm and five counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. A sentencing hearing at London’s Old Bailey heard Gustavson described as a “lunatic” by one of his victims.

Judge Mark Lucraft said Gustavson had been the leader of a “gruesome and grisly” enterprise. He also said that Gustavson’s business in extreme body modifications was “extremely dangerous,” according to the BBC, describing some of the procedures as “little short of human butchery.”

Six accomplices, who were also medically unqualified, were also jailed for their role in the surgical operations conducted on seemingly willing volunteers, some of whom were just 16.

The court heard how his “extremely disturbing” pay-per-view website advertised services which included penis removals, castrations, and the freezing of limbs. Gustavson had also got others to perform procedures on him which included having his penis removed and a leg frozen.

One man told police in 2020 about the procedures which had been carried out on him. He was strapped to a bed and electrocuted. In a later procedure, he had his testicles clamped. The man also said he’d been branded by Gustavson with the initials “EM” for “eunuch maker.”

Lucraft noted that Gustavson had cooked “what appeared to be human testicles which were then plated to be eaten, and kept other body parts as ‘trophies.’” Court documents further noted that Gustavson had sold human tissue collected during the operations.

His business was estimated to have made over $375,000 from a pool of almost 23,000 worldwide subscribers between 2017 and 2021, according to The Guardian.

“I am entirely satisfied that the motivation of all those involved were a mix of sexual gratification as well as financial reward,” the judge said.