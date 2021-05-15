Marjorie Taylor Greene Accused of Violating Georgia Law With Questionable Tax Breaks
‘PATHETIC SMEAR’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been accused of violating a Georgia law on property taxes by illegally filing for tax exemptions on two different homes. Local news station Channel 2 Action News says it dug up documentation that shows Greene filed for and received tax breaks on homes in two different counties, despite state law making clear that the homestead exemption is only allowed for one residence, the primary one. Citing a copy of Greene’s homestead applications, Channel 2 reports that her husband had simply ignored the line that asked if the couple had another homestead exemption on another property. When asked about the two homestead exemptions, Greene’s office told the Channel 2 News reporter to mind his own business and called the investigation a “pathetic smear,” according to the network. The punishment for filing more than one homestead exemption is double your tax bill, so for Greene, that could mean a $12,000 fine, according to Channel 2.