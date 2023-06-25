MTG Accuses Lauren Boebert of Publicizing ‘Little B*tch’ Insult
‘UNFORTUNATE’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) slammed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) Sunday after a nasty conversation they had on the House floor last week went viral. The Daily Beast reported Wednesday that Greene called Boebert a “little bitch” amid a heated exchange about their competing articles of impeachment against Joe Biden. “I find it unfortunate that Lauren Boebert leaked that conversation that we had to the press,” Greene said in a Sunday interview with Fox News, accusing her fellow congresswoman of publicizing the incident. “But once she leaked it out, I had to confirm that that’s in fact what I said.” After the feud between the two MAGA stars made headlines, members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus have reportedly floated booting Greene from the group over her conduct.