CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    MTG Accuses Lauren Boebert of Publicizing ‘Little B*tch’ Insult

    ‘UNFORTUNATE’

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attends a press conference alongside fellow Republicans following the passage of the Secure the Border Act.

    EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/Reuters

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) slammed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) Sunday after a nasty conversation they had on the House floor last week went viral. The Daily Beast reported Wednesday that Greene called Boebert a “little bitch” amid a heated exchange about their competing articles of impeachment against Joe Biden. “I find it unfortunate that Lauren Boebert leaked that conversation that we had to the press,” Greene said in a Sunday interview with Fox News, accusing her fellow congresswoman of publicizing the incident. “But once she leaked it out, I had to confirm that that’s in fact what I said.” After the feud between the two MAGA stars made headlines, members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus have reportedly floated booting Greene from the group over her conduct.

    Read it at Fox News
    ,