MTG Bizarrely Accuses Pete Buttigieg and His Husband of Trying to Get Into Girls’ Bathrooms

Read it at Athens Banner-Herald
Marjorie Taylor Greene bizarrely suggested to attendees at a rally in Georgia on Saturday that Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten are squirreling around to get inside girls’ bathrooms. After arguing that the U.S. needs to drill oil domestically, Greene said, “And you know what, Pete Buttigieg can take his electric vehicles and his bicycles, and he and his husband can stay out of our girls’ bathrooms.” Speaking at former-President Donald Trump’s “Save America Rally” in Commerce, she also invoked the case of collegiate trans swimmer Lia Thomas, shouting that “he” needs to return to the men’s team.