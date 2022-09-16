Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears to Kick Protester During Mind-Numbing Gun Argument
‘FOOLISH COWARDS’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appeared to kick a protester outside the Capitol on Thursday during a heated exchange about gun violence in America. The firearm-loving lawmaker was confronted by members of Gen Z activist group Voters of Tomorrow after leaving a news conference. In a clip shared by Greene on Twitter, the elected Republican official appears to kick one of the protesters walking in front of her. “Excuse me,” Greene says as she apparently steps on demonstrator Marianna Pecora’s foot. Greene then appears to say “Excuse me,” a second time before appearing to deliberately kick Pecora. “Oh my God,” Pecora, 18, says in the clip. Earlier in the confrontation, activist Santiago Mayer accused Greene—who is opposed to gun-control restrictions—of “helping kids get shot in school.” Greene responded by telling Mayer he should “move to another country.” “These foolish cowards want the government to take away guns & the rights of parents to defend their children in schools,” Greene tweeted alongside a video of the incident. “You have to be an idiot to think gun control will create a utopian society where criminals disarm themselves and obey the law. “Gun-free” zones kill people.”