Marjorie Taylor Greene Blames ‘Evil Forces’ for Texas Shooting, Makes No Mention of Guns
‘HAVE TO FIX IT’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) blamed a Saturday afternoon mass shooting in Texas on mental illness and “evil forces”—and said nothing about firearms. While police have yet to release the name of the alleged shooter who carried out the massacre that claimed nine lives, Greene quote-tweeted an unverified video of the suspected killer in a pool of blood. “Thank God for the brave officer that courageously ran into the line of fire to save others. We pray for the victims and their families and an end to the mental illness, drugs, and evil forces that cause people to commit such horrors,” she wrote on Twitter. “The federal government must partner with states for mental hospitals and drug rehab centers for the good of our society,” she said, adding that, “We need to study SSRI’s and other factors that cause mass shootings.” She went on to list what she described as the biggest issues facing the country: “mental illness, drug addiction, homelessness, and out-of-control crime. We have to fix it.” So far, the United States has seen more mass shootings this year than the number of days that have passed so far in 2023, according to ABC News.