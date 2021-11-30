Ever Classy Marjorie Taylor Greene Brands Colleague ‘Trash’ as GOP Shit Fight Goes On
SOMEONE CALL HR
When Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is the only person defending you, and she uses a racial slur and calls a colleague “trash” in that defense, maybe it’s time to start wondering if you’re on the right side. Greene has thrown her support behind Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) after Boebert was called out by a fellow Republican for shockingly racist comments. Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) criticized Boebert for suggesting Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) might be a suicide bomber and describing her as a member of the “jihad squad” in Congress. That didn’t go down well with Boebert’s ally Greene, who posted to Twitter: “[Mace] is the trash in the GOP Conference. Never attacked by Democrats or RINO’s (same thing) because she is not conservative, she’s pro-abort. Mace you can back up off of [Boebert] or just go hang with your real gal pals, the Jihad Squad. Your [sic] out of your league.’” Mace replied with a tweet correcting Greene’s grammar. She added: “What I’m not is a religious bigot (or racist). You might want to try that over there in your little ‘league.’”