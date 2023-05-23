CHEAT SHEET
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)—who has forged closer ties with Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) since his ascension to speaker of the House—will now pay $100,000 for his used chapstick. Politico reporter Olivia Beavers reported that Greene bid on McCarthy’s chapstick (cherry flavored, in case you were wondering) at a fundraising auction during a GOP conference on Tuesday. The chapstick, which was a piece of campaign merch for Rep. Aaron Bean (R-FL), who ran the auction, came with a promise that McCarthy would attend a dinner with the victor’s supporters. Greene reportedly didn’t bid on the chapstick until the donor dinner was on the table, Beavers said.